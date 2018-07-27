Mild low-humidity air to hold this weekend

The Chicago area should continue in a somewhat below-normal temperature mode this weekend with high temperatures around the 80-degree mark (cooler at the Lake Michigan shoreline) and low relative humidity (dew-points in the 50s).

High pressure will shift off to the east and low pressure will very slowly move into the Lower Ohio River Valley – the low pressure spreading cloudiness and showers/thunderstorms over southern and central portions of Illinois and Indiana, essentially “cutting-off“ the supply of moisture to the north. So while we will experience some cloudiness, especially along and south of Interstate-80, the precipitation is expected to remain mainly downstate, perhaps touching on our southernmost sections.

Our next chance of significant rain looks to come early next week – possibly as early as Monday night and more likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Mild temperatures should continue through much of the coming workweek with warmth and humidity finally returning to northern Illinois later in the week.