× Mayor, attorney general to reveal draft of police reform plan today

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson say they’ll release a draft consent decree Friday afternoon.

Madigan, with Emanuel’s support, sued the city last year seeking court oversight of the beleaguered police department. The lawsuit killed a draft plan negotiated with the Trump administration that didn’t envision a court role in reforming the department.

Community activists argued the 12,000-officer force couldn’t be transformed without court scrutiny.

The Justice Department under President Barack Obama found deep-rooted civil rights violations by Chicago police, including racial bias and the use of excessive force.

A federal judge still must approve the agreement.