Lunchbreak: Beef sliders with mushrooms, crispy onions and blue cheese

Chef Lisa Counts, The Chopping Block

The Chopping Block

4747 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

www.thechoppingblock.com

Events:

Lincoln Square Farmers Market

Tuesday 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Thursday 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Chopping Block Cooking Demo During the Market at 6:00 p.m.

N Lincoln Ave & W Leland Ave, Chicago

www.Lincolnsquare.org

Recipe:

Beef Sliders with Mushrooms, Crispy Knob Onions and Blue Cheese

Yield: 8 sliders

Active time: 40 minutes

Start to finish: 40 minutes

1 pound ground beef courtesy of C & D Family Farms

1 tablespoon Spiceologist Black and Bleu Spice Rub, or more to taste (rub is sold at The Chopping Block)

For the onions:

Oil for frying

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 1/2 teaspoons paprika

4 knob onion bulbs, thinly sliced courtesy of Lafevor Farm and Greenhouse

For the mushrooms:

2 tablespoons butter

1 pound cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced courtesy of River Valley Ranch

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, rough chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

1/2 cup blue cheese, crumbled courtesy of Stamper Cheese Company

8 mini hamburger buns or brown ’n’ serve rolls, split and lightly toasted Kream Mustard (mustard is sold at The Chopping Block)

1 cup arugula, chiffonade