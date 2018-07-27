Lunchbreak: Beef sliders with mushrooms, crispy onions and blue cheese

The Chopping Block
4747 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
Events:
Lincoln Square Farmers Market
Tuesday 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Thursday 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Chopping Block Cooking Demo During the Market at 6:00 p.m.
N Lincoln Ave & W Leland Ave, Chicago
Recipe:
Beef Sliders with Mushrooms, Crispy Knob Onions and Blue Cheese
Yield: 8 sliders
Active time: 40 minutes
Start to finish: 40 minutes
1 pound ground beef courtesy of C & D Family Farms
1 tablespoon Spiceologist Black and Bleu Spice Rub, or more to taste (rub is sold at The Chopping Block)
For the onions:
Oil for frying
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 1/2 teaspoons paprika
4 knob onion bulbs, thinly sliced courtesy of Lafevor Farm and Greenhouse
For the mushrooms:
2 tablespoons butter
1 pound cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced courtesy of River Valley Ranch
1 teaspoon fresh thyme, rough chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
1/2 cup blue cheese, crumbled courtesy of Stamper Cheese Company
8 mini hamburger buns or brown ’n’ serve rolls, split and lightly toasted Kream Mustard (mustard is sold at The Chopping Block)
1 cup arugula, chiffonade
- To make the slider mixture, gently mix together the ground beef and the spice rub. Form the ground meat mixture into eight 2-ounce patties. Place on a parchment-lined sheet tray, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. Tip: Do not over mix the burger mixture; doing so will result in a tough burger.
- To prepare the onions, heat about 2 inches of oil in a heavy, wide pan until it reaches 375º.
- In a shallow dish, whisk together the flour, salt and paprika. Dredge the thinly sliced onions through the flour, and fry in batches until golden brown and crisp. Using a deep skimmer, transfer the onions to a rack set over a sheet tray. Set aside until ready to use.
- To prepare the mushrooms, heat a sauté pan over medium heat and add the butter. Sauté the mushrooms, stirring occasionally, until they are caramelized around the edges. Stir in the thyme, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
- To cook the burgers, heat a griddle or sauté pan over medium-high heat and add the grapeseed oil. Cook the burgers on the first side until well browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip, reduce the heat to medium, top with a crumble of blue cheese, and continue to cook until done to your liking. An internal temperature of 130º is ideal for medium. Tip: Use an instant-read thermometer to determine the internal temperature of the burgers!
- To assemble the sliders, spread the bottom buns with the Kream Mustard followed by a chiffonade of arugula. Top with the sliders followed by the sautéed mushrooms and fried onions. Top with the remaining buns and serve. ¥