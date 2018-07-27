Is there a way to calculate how high cumulus clouds are?

Dear Tom,

I have always wondered about the height of cumulus clouds. Is there a way to calculate how high they are?

T. Williamson,

Chicago

Dear T.,

Cumulus clouds form when air in the surface layer—air within several hundred feet of the ground—is warmed enough during the day that it rises in columns or large bubbles sufficiently far upward to be chilled to saturation. At that point, its load of water vapor begins to condense into visible cloud droplets. The height at which this occurs depends mainly on the temperature and moisture content of air (as indicated by the dew point) in the surface layer. The height (in feet) above ground of the base of cumulus clouds can be estimated quite accurately with this rule of thumb: Subtract the dew point from the temperature and multiply the result by 230.