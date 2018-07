Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. -- Police in Harwood Heights now have video images of burglary suspects who have been breaking into vehicles for the past month and a half.

The surveillance images were shot on July 19 in the 4800 block of Odell Court.

The video shows four people, including a woman wearing a hijab headdress, looking for unlocked vehicles.

In one case, a garage door opener was stolen and used, but the garage wasn't entered.