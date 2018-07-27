Get a free MAC lipstick Sunday for National Lipstick Day

Mark you calendars! MAC lipstick is giving away free lipstick to celebrate National Lipstick Day this Sunday.

MAC does this giveaway each year, but this year they are relaunching hard-to-get shades. The nine shades include: Florabundi, Aloof, Delish, Dare You, Moxie, Epic, Mixed Media, Chintz and Tanarama.

All are a part of the company’s “Iconic Artist Favourites” collection.

There’s no purchase necessary. The value of the lipstick is worth $18.50.

All MAC stores and counters are participating, except for locations closed on Sundays.

However, supplies are limited and in-store offers are expected to run out fast. Every year the lines are wrapped around the corner.

Will you be in line for a free lipstick?