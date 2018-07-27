× Dozens of CPS students sexually attacked by other students, investigation finds

CHICAGO — A Chicago Tribune investigation uncovers dozens of cases where Chicago Public School students were sexually attacked by other students.

The Tribune reports it was able to find 40 cases where attacks happened inside schools since 2008.

The incidents happened in common areas like stairways, lunchrooms, and hallways.

A student with disabilities was involved as a victim or the perpetrator in more than half of the cases the Tribune found.

In June, CPS announced it was creating an Office of Student Protections to deal with this.