Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ St. Louis
- The Cardinals returned from the All-Star break losing three of five to the Cubs, but won 18-5 last Friday. It was the most runs St. Louis has scored against its archrival since a 21-3 drubbing at Wrigley Field on April 27, 1977.
- The Cubs, who split a four-game set with the Diamondbacks after their series with the Cardinals, lead the NL in runs per game (5.08), batting average (.266) and OBP (.346). The last time they led the league in all three categories was in 1937.
- Chicago is scoring 33.0 percent of its runs via homers – the lowest mark in the NL. This is the franchise’s lowest figure since 2007, when 31.9 percent of its runs scored via homers.
- Anthony Rizzo, who is batting .413 with 10 walks in 13 games against the Cardinals in 2018, hit a walk-off homer in yesterday’s 7-6 win over Arizona while playing in his 1,000th The only other player in the live-ball era to hit a walk-off homer in his 1,000th game was Wally Pipp for the Yankees in 1922.
- Matt Carpenter belted six homers in last weekend’s series at Wrigley Field to give him eight in 13 meetings in 2018. This ties the single-season home run record by a Cardinal against the Cubs, set by Rogers Hornsby (1925) and matched by Stan Musial (1950), Jim Edmonds (2004) and Albert Pujols (2004).
- The Cardinals rank 13th in the NL in batting average with runners in scoring position, hitting .242 in such situations. They haven’t hit worse with runners in scoring position since 1994, when they batted .241.