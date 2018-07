Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A hearing is set for Tuesday on change of venue motion in the murder case of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

Lawyers for Van Dyke are asking for a different judge to rule on their request to move Van Dyke's trial out of Cook County.

They argue presiding Judge Vincent Gaughan can't fairly rule on the motion because he has already set Van Dyke's trial date.

Van Dyke is accused of shooting Laquan McDonald 16 times, killing him on a street in 2014.