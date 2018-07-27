Adopt-A-Pet: Peace for Pits

Kelly Goelz

Andrew Strusiner

www.peaceforpits.org

Event:

Peace for Pits Pacin’ for Pitties certified 5k and 1 mile Pittie Pace Walk.

5k event to be held at Boomers Stadium on Saturday, October 20th 2018 at 7:00 a.m. – 1999 S. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg

1 mile Pittie Pace to start at 10:00 a.m.

Register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Schaumburg/PacinforPitties

Cost is $60 for certified 5k run/walk and $25 for 1 mile Pittie Pace.

We are still collecting sponsors until Sept 1st.

Now thru August 15th mention WGN20 to get $20 off your registration because you saw it on TV.