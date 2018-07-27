3 children among several shot in North Lawndale

CHICAGO — At least four people were shot in North Lawndale on Friday night, including three children.
Few details were immediately available, but police said the incident happened about 8 p.m. near West Fillmore and South Troy streets. Citing preliminary information, the Chicago Police Department confirmed "several people" were shot by two unknown gunmen.
The Chicago Fire Department said first responders took one gunshot victim to Stroger Hospital in "extremely critical condition." People on the scene Friday said their relative, a 14-year-old boy, was shot while walking to a store to get candy.
The fire department said three other shooting victims "self-transported" to local hospitals: a 10-year-old girl in critical condition, an 11-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man.
This is a developing story.