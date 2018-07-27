3 children among several shot in North Lawndale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — At least four people were shot in North Lawndale on Friday night, including three children.

Few details were immediately available, but police said the incident happened about 8 p.m. near West Fillmore and South Troy streets. Citing preliminary information, the Chicago Police Department confirmed "several people" were shot by two unknown gunmen.

The Chicago Fire Department said first responders took one gunshot victim to Stroger Hospital in "extremely critical condition." People on the scene Friday said their relative, a 14-year-old boy, was shot while walking to a store to get candy.

The fire department said three other shooting victims "self-transported" to local hospitals: a 10-year-old girl in critical condition, an 11-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE: At least four people shot, including three children. Two of them are in critical condition here at Stroger Hospital. I have a live update on @WGNNews at 10 pic.twitter.com/gFne7rVoZs — Kelly Davis (@kellykdavis) July 28, 2018

#BREAKING: 14 y/o boy shot as he was walking to the candy store on S Troy St near Roosevelt. He was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in critical condition. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/9yzKNPxpzC — Kelly Davis (@kellykdavis) July 28, 2018