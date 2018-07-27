15 men file lawsuits claiming ex-Chicago cop responsible for wrongful convictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Fifteen men have filed lawsuits claiming they were falsely accused of crimes they didn't commit.

The lawsuits suggest a "code of silence" within the Chicago Police Department allowed former Sgt. Ronald Watts to run an extortion ring on the South Side from the late 1990s through 2012.

The men were cleared of all charges last year, but their lawyer says that's not enough.

Watts was eventually caught on minor federal charges and later served 22 months in prison. A second officer under his command also was convicted. Several other officers tied to Watts were placed on desk duty.