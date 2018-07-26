× White Sox trade pitcher Joakim Soria to the Brewers to two minor league pitchers

CHICAGO – Being sellers at the trade deadline is a way of life for the White Sox as they continue their major rebuild of their organization.

In 2018, the first piece was dealt away on Thursday afternoon.

The White Sox have traded reliever Joakim Soria to the Brewers in exchange for minor league pitchers Kodi Medeiros and Wilbur Perez, continuing to add arms to their system as part of their restructuring of the organization.

