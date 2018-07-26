× White Sox trade Joakim Soria to the Brewers for two minor league pitchers

CHICAGO – Being sellers at the trade deadline is a way of life for the White Sox as they continue their major rebuild of their organization.

In 2018, the first piece was dealt away on Thursday afternoon.

The White Sox have traded reliever Joakim Soria to the Brewers in exchange for minor league pitchers Kodi Medeiros and Wilber Perez, continuing to add arms to their system as part of their restructuring of the organization.

Soria ended up in the closer role for the White Sox in his only season with the franchise after being acquired in the offseason in a trade with the Dodgers. He converted 16 of 19 attempts this season and finished with a 2.56 ERA in 40 appearances. He’ll aid the Brewers’ pursuit of their first National League playoff appearance since 2011 for the rest of this season.

Meanwhile the White Sox get a pair of young pitchers, including Hawaii-native Medeiros, who was the Brewers’ first round pick back in 2014. The 13th ranked prospect in Milwaukee’s system, Medeiros is 7-5 with a 3.14 ERA with the Biloxi Shuckers in 2018.

The 20-year old Perez has spent his time with the Brewers organization in the Dominican Summer League. He’s gone 5-1 with a 2.89 ERA in 17 career appearances there since 2017.