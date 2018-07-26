× White Sox Game Notes For Thursday @ LA Angels

*The Chicago White Sox have more wins in this series (2) than they have in the previous four seasons combined (1) at Angel Stadium (1-12 record 2014-17). Chicago hasn’t won a series at Angel Stadium since May 2011. It hasn’t won a four-game series at the park since September 1993.

*The White Sox are one of three teams (Royals/Padres) that have yet to have a four-game winning streak this season. The only season in franchise history that Chicago went the whole year without winning four in a row was 1948.

*Opponents are batting only .091 against Dylan Covey’s split-finger this season.

*Since entering the league in 2014, opponents have swung and missed at Nick Tropeano’s curveball 45.8 percent of the time, the highest rate in all of baseball among starting pitchers (minimum 300 swings).

*Of Matt Davidson’s 15 home runs this season, 13 have come on the road. His rate of 86.7 percent of home runs coming on the road leads MLB (minimum 15 HR).