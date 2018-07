Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. -- The Six Flags Great America parade has a new grand marshal.

On Saturday, July 28, WGN's Marcus Leshock will be the grand marshal in Six Flags' Mardi Gras Festival parade at 2:30 p.m. Another parade is scheduled for Saturday evening.

The festival runs through August 12 and is included with theme park admission.

For more information, go to: www.sixflags.com