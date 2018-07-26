PAWS Chicago wavies adoption fees this weekend as shelter reaches capacity

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is making a plea to the public to adopt its animals.

The city’s largest no-kill shelter is at capacity. It needs people to adopt or foster the dogs and cats that it has to free up space.

Adoption fees will be waived this weekend for the animals that have been at the shelter the longest. Without the promotion, adult dogs 7 months and older usually cost $300, and cats range from $25 to $100.

People can see animals eligible for the adoption at www.pawschicago.org/adopt. Fees are waived for the animals with the “Summer Lovin’” label. WGN has featured a handful of these animals in the gallery above.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.