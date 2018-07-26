× OPRF teacher charged with cocaine possession

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Drug possession charges are leveled against a gym teacher and former baseball coach at Oak Park and River Forest High School.

Chris Ledbetter, 47, of Elmhurst, was stopped by police in Bridgeview Tuesday night for making a left turn without signaling . When he failed to produce a valid driver’s license, officers searched his car and found a white powdery substance.

Police say it was 1.5 grams of cocaine. He was taken into custody.

According to the Oak Park Patch, a judge released Ledbetter on $20,000 I-bond, and ordered him to submit to drug testing every two weeks while his case is pending.

A spokesperson for the school told a local paper that Ledbetter remains employed as a gym teacher, but there’s no further comment.