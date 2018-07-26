Michael Singer discusses the Bulls & NBA offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Typically there isn't a shortage of news in a typically busy NBA offseason. But 2018 has been a little busier than usual.

That was going to be the case whenever LeBron James hits the market again, but the Kawhi Leonard-Demar DeRozan trade along with other offseason moves have the fans buzzing well ahead of the 2018-2019 season.

Once again, the Bulls have managed to make some news in another summer with their moves to bring back Zach LaVine and bring in Jabari Parker on a deal. All of these actions made for a lot for Michael Singer of USA Today to discuss on Thursday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur.

You can watch their entire discussion on the Bulls along with the recent moves in their rebuild in the video above or below.