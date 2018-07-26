× Man, 47, shot in head while standing his front porch

CHICAGO – A 47-year-old man was shot in the head while standing on his front porch in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

The man was shot while standing on his front porch on the 5500 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said someone fired several shots from a vehicle.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.