Lunchbreak: Shrimp tapas and watermelon salad

Emilio Gervilla, Chef Owner of Emilio’s Tapas Restaurant

Emilio’s Tapas Restaurant located at 4100 Roosevelt Rd., Hillside IL

http://emiliostapas.com/

Events:

Live Guitar Flamenco Music every Friday starting at 6:30 p.m.

Happy Hour Monday – Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Emilio’s Tapas offers private and semi-private rooms for all type of events.

Cooking Classes, Wine Dinners, Wine Tastings, Sunday Supper, etc.

Recipes:

Gambas a la Mallorquina

Serves 4

Ingredients:

16 large shrimp, butterflied

10 oz black rice, cooked

1 cup white wine

2 oz garlic, chopped & divided

1 ½ cups Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 T fresh lemon juice

1 T rosemary, chopped

1 T thyme, chopped

1 T parsley, chopped

2 oz butter

salt & pepper to taste

Preparation:

-Marinate the shrimp with Extra Virgin Olive Oil , ½ of the garlic, thyme and rosemary – the day before, store in refrigerator.

-Saute rice with salt & pepper.

-Grill the shrimp in grill pan or on the grill.

-Saute olive oil, white wine and remaining garlic – reduce for three minutes, then add parsley.

Presentation:

-Plate the rice, top with shrimp and drizzle the sauce over the shrimp.

Ensalada Flamenca

Serves 4

Ingredients:

16 slices of seedless watermelon

16 oz blue cheese

16 slices Serrano ham

2 oz aruula

½ cup champagne vinegar

½ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

juice of one lemon

salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

-Combine the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice salt & pepper – mix well in a bowl.

-Arrange 4 slices each of watermelon and Serrano ham on individual plates, top watermelon with blue cheese, then place a handful of arugula in center of plate.

-Drizzle with vinaigrette.