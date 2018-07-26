Lunchbreak: Shrimp tapas and watermelon salad

Emilio Gervilla, Chef Owner of Emilio’s Tapas Restaurant
Emilio’s Tapas Restaurant located at 4100 Roosevelt Rd., Hillside IL
Events:
Live Guitar Flamenco Music every Friday starting at 6:30 p.m.
Happy Hour Monday – Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Emilio’s Tapas offers private and semi-private rooms for all type of events.
Cooking Classes, Wine Dinners, Wine Tastings, Sunday Supper, etc.
Recipes:
Gambas a la Mallorquina
Serves 4
Ingredients:
16 large shrimp, butterflied
10 oz black rice, cooked
1 cup white wine
2 oz garlic, chopped & divided
1 ½ cups Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 T fresh lemon juice
1 T rosemary, chopped
1 T thyme, chopped
1 T parsley, chopped
2 oz butter
salt & pepper to taste
Preparation:
-Marinate the shrimp with Extra Virgin Olive Oil , ½ of the garlic, thyme and rosemary – the day before, store in refrigerator.
-Saute rice with salt & pepper.
-Grill the shrimp in grill pan or on the grill.
-Saute olive oil, white wine and remaining garlic – reduce for three minutes, then add parsley.
Presentation:
-Plate the rice, top with shrimp and drizzle the sauce over the shrimp.
Ensalada Flamenca
Serves 4
Ingredients:
16 slices of seedless watermelon
16 oz blue cheese
16 slices Serrano ham
2 oz aruula
½ cup champagne vinegar
½ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
juice of one lemon
salt and pepper to taste
Preparation:
-Combine the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice salt & pepper – mix well in a bowl.
-Arrange 4 slices each of watermelon and Serrano ham on individual plates, top watermelon with blue cheese, then place a handful of arugula in center of plate.
-Drizzle with vinaigrette.