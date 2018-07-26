× KKK FLIERS LEFT OUTSIDE TINLEY PARK HOMES

(TINLEY PARK, IL) Ku Klux Klan fliers were left outside some homes in south suburban Tinley Park over the weekend.

Each flier was in a plastic bag and weighed down with gravel.

The heading reads, “White pride doesn’t mean hate.”

It encourages whites to stand up for their rights and to be proud of their race and culture.

A printed phone number leads callers to a voicemail.

Police say there’s no formal investigation since the fliers don’t make any threats or target anyone.