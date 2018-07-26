Kevin Dziepak discusses the first week of Bears Training Camp on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The long grind of Training Camp has just begun, and that's just a small part of a long grind of a season for the Chicago Bears.

So far the workouts in Bourbonnais have featured some positives and negatives while the team's top draft pick remains unsigned as the camp turns a week old.

How much of a concern is that? How big of an impact will a new offense make on the Bears? Can we even talk playoffs in 2018?

Kevin Dziepak of 670 The Score discussed that along with a number of other topics on the team on Thursday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur just a week from their first preseason game against the Ravens in Canton, Ohio.

You can watch Kevin's discussion on Thursday's show in the video above or below.