July 2018’s closing 5 days kick off Friday with comfortable September-level temps and low humidities—they’re to hold into next week; each day through Tuesday is to post modest daytime temp deficits; evidence of a warm air resurgence late next week
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
Colder, wet weekend but summer temps return next week
Search for spring in Chicago continues
Weekend starts off cooler, warmer temps next week
Sunny skies, temps in 80s for most of week
Mild end to the week but then temps climb
T-Storms Sunday, temps in 80s for most of week
Warmer temps and stormy for most of the week
Rain possible later in week, warmer temps on the way
Hot, humid temps expected throughout week
Hot temps, sunny skies until mid-week
Late day “pneumonia” front introduces “NNE” winds which send temps diving; a chilly Saturday follows; cool spring has lake water running cold; summer-like warm-up next week
Chicagoans face cold, February-level temps running 15 to 20-degrees below early April norms into Tuesday; next week to feature the full range of finicky spring weather—from possible sticking snow early to late week 60s