Fighting Irish and so much more await you in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — As many families are discovering, there’s a lot of summertime fun in the historic area of South Bend, Indiana — and it’s surprisingly affordable.

It’s just a two-hour drive from Chicago and is probably best known for being the home of Notre Dame University. The school's celebrated grotto and Touchdown Jesus are an uplifting prelude to one of the best stadium tours in America.

Visitors can walk down some of the most recognized stairs in football and touch the iconic “Play Like a Champion” sign just like players do when they hit the field.

There’s also a stadium ballroom and new hospitality areas for conferences, weddings and student dances.

Tours are just $20 for adults and $15 for children.

Edge Adventures offers South Bend zip-lines and an aerial obstacle course. There’s also the first man-made whitewater rafting course in North America at downtown’s East Race Waterway.

Visitors can unwind with a spirited trivia night at South Bend Brew Werks. The family-owned brewery donates a portion of every sale to the local charity of your choice.

South Bend’s talented minor league Cubs play at Four Winds Field. The gem of a stadium has picnic tables down the third-base line, ivy on the center field wall and a family-friendly atmosphere.

There is also the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League with the South Bend Blue Sox. The team traveled the United States and Latin America during World War II. The remarkable league is celebrating its 75th anniversary at The History Museum. The museum is a South Bend treasure located next door to the Studebaker National Museum.

Luminous masterworks are on display at The History Museum’s exhibit on glass artist Louis C. Tiffany, and 50 are objects are available to view.

And there’s nothing quite like the Tiffany windows in The History Museum’s Oliver Mansion, the longtime home to 19th Century industrialist J.D. Oliver and his family. The electrified home was a rarity in 1897 with state-of-the-art central heat. Visitors can see the original furnishings in all 38 rooms.

