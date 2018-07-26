× Cubs have a deal in place to acquire pitcher Cole Hamels from the Rangers: Reports

CHICAGO – It appears the Cubs will once again look to the Rangers for pitching help.

After signing Yu Darvish from the team in the offseason and trading for reliever Jesse Chavez last week, the team reportedly has a deal in place to acquire starter Cole Hamels. Evan P. Grant of the Dallas Morning News was the first to report the agreement.

Source: Deals is in place to send Cole Hamels to the Chicago Cubs. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) July 27, 2018

Grant along with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report the deal is waiting on final medical clearance for those involved. Neither club has confirmed the move.

Hamels, a four-time All-Star, is 5-9 with a 4.72 ERA in 2018, his fourth wiht the Rangers since being acquired in the middle of the 2015 season from the Phillies. Those numbers have been hurt by a terrible July for Hamels, who is 1-3 with a 11.12 ERA in four starts after carrying a 3.61 ERA into the month.

Last season the pitcher was 11-6 with a 4.20 ERA, which was preceded by an All-Star 2016 campaign where he was 15-5 with a 3.32 ERA.

In 2015, Hamels threw a no-hitter against the Cubs on July 25th at Wrigley Field. It was the first against the team since September of 1965, now he’ll get the chance to help out the Cubs as the go for their fourth-consecutive playoff appearances.