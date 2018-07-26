Around Town checks out Refinery29’s 29Rooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Launched in 2015, 29Rooms is where you can experience Refinery 29's imaginative spirit in real life. The exhibition is comprised of 29 unique spaces that showcase a range of creative disciplines, from poetry to painting to responsive technology. Throughout the space, they collaborate with a broad range of artists, talent, and brands to create an inclusive, interactive, and highly visual space meant to unlock visitors’ imaginations, spark dialog, and fuel self expression.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year's tour theme: Turn It Into Art kicked off in September 2017, and bigger than ever before, 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art is a place you can come create, play, and explore their multi-sensory playground, where they celebrate the transformative power of creativity. Make your way through individually curated rooms that are packed with magic and brimming with inspiration.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Refinery 29’s 29Rooms “Turn It Into Art”:

July 26-29, 11 am-10pm

1522 West Hubbard Street

Chicago, IL 60642

29Rooms.com