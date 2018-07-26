A Chicago professor helping Houston flood victims finds a blessing she never expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago Professor and Psychologist Bernada Baker is known by many in the area because of the successful charity and mentoring organization called "The Princess Within" she ran for years.

She moved to Houston for work and was so moved by the victims of Hurricane Harvey that she offered her help to a family in need which led her to take in a baby girl.

She's since been on a journey to adopt little Bella. She joined us in studio to share their story.

You can follow them at Youcare.com by searching "Baby Bella's Adoption."