Taco Bell cheese dip recalled due to botulism risk

CHICAGO — Roughly 7,000 cases of Taco Bell cheese dip are being recalled due to botulism concerns.

Kraft Heinz said separation in 15-ounce jars of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip could lead to botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

Customers are warned not to use the dip even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Symptoms of botulism include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble speaking or swallowing.

Impacted jars have “best when used by” dates of Oct. 31, 2018; Nov. 1, 2018; Dec. 26, 2018; Dec. 27, 2018; and Jan. 23, 2019.

Customers who bought the dip should return it to the store where purchased for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call 1-800-310-3704 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Monday to Friday.