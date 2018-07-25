Students attending global conference take part in community service project in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- More than 200 high school students from across the country and around the world took part in a community service project in Humboldt Park Wednesday.

The students are with the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership group (HOBY). The organization has been around for 60 years and is named after the late actor and humanitarian.

The HOBY World Leadership Congress is taking place in Chicago this week. It's all about leadership building and community empowerment.

Wednesday's service project is in partnership with the Chicago Park District. Students did mulching, cleaning and painting in Humboldt Park.

Simultaneously, other students took part in another event through the GlamourGirls foundation. Those students visited a number of nursing homes in the area, doing makeovers for seniors.

Organizers say these events are a great way to show teens the importance of giving back.

The HOBY World Leadership Congress runs through Saturday.