Southwest in the grip of record heat—127 at Death Valley Tuesday—as downpours drench the East —millions impacted; late night/early Thursday t-storms to bring modestly cooler, noticeably less humid air our way; history underscores prospects for more 90s in coming weeks
What was the first culture to record weather observations?
