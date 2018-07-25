× Sandra Bland subject of upcoming documentary

Nearly three years after she was arrested and died in police custody, Sandra Bland is now the subject of a new documentary.

Bland was from Naperville, Illinois but was arrested in Texas during a traffic stop in 2015.

Three days after Bland was booked into jail, her body was found hanging in her cell.

The HBO documentary “Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland” follows her family as they search for answers.

Authorities ruled Bland’s death a suicide, but her family cast doubt, saying she would have never killed herself.

Bland’s death also sparked outrage from those who said she never should have been arrested in the first place. Protesters said her arrest after failing to use a turn signal showed the bias and excessive use of force by police against African-Americans.

The film will premiere at a festival in New York next week and will air on HBO later this year.