× Milwaukee police officer shot and killed, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — A police officer was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Milwaukee, WITI reports.

Milwaukee Police Department Chief Alfonso Morales said police were checking for a suspect wanted on drug and gun violations, WITI reports, and when officers approached the suspect fired on police. Morales said one officer, a friend and 17-year veteran of the department, died as a result of his injuries.

“I’m saddened to inform you the officer injured did not make it today. This is a difficult time for us. He was well loved by the department and a friend of mine,” Morales said.

Chief Morales confirmed the suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

“Words cannot describe the sorrow and anger I feel at this time. Our police officers as they do every single day, put their lives on the line to protect the people who live in this city. Tragically, in the last few hours, one of them lost their lives trying to protect us,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said to WITI.

The shooting comes nearly two months after the death of Milwaukee Officer Charles “Chuckie” Irvine Jr., who was killed after the squad car he was in crashed while in pursuit of a reckless driver.