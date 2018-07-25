Midday Fix: Nine houseplants you can root in water from cuttings

Tu Bloom

NINE POPULAR HOUSEPLANTS THAT YOU CAN EASILY PROPOGATE SIMPLY IN WATER

Cordyline terminalis (Ti Plant)

Aglaeonema (Chinese evergreen)

Schefflera (Umbrella Plant)

Pothos (devils vine, ivy, et)

Sanseveria (Snake plant)

Tradescantia pallida (Purple heart)

Dracaena (Lucky Bamboo, Janet craig.compacta)

dieffenbachia (spotted Dumbcane)

Plectrantheus (Coleus)

More time to root but also has good success rate

Codiaeum (croton)

Zamioculcas (ZZ plant)

-Glass or Plastic Containers equally well, but we prefer glass because it the look is popular along with any home décor stylings.

-Water that is distilled is best, but the NINE houseplants we suggest will work in some of the most non ideal water conditions.

– Lighting is an important key factor in rooting plants in water. A nice balance of medium light is ideal because too little light slows root production, and too much high light intensity can stress out your cutting and or dry them out before they get established with roots. Filtered/Diffused sunlight provides the most ideal condition indoors for the success of rooting your cutting.

-Temperature helps speed up root production. For best results, maintain day temperatures at 70-75F.

-Cuttings should be made with a sharp blade or scissors, and we suggest removing any leaves (if possible) from submerging below water level to keep the decay tissues from contaminating the water overtime. Overtime as roots develops, keep track of your cuttings and decide whether you want to transplant back into soil or maintain the hydroponic growing style by keep the water free and free from contaminants (i.e. algae growth, and debris) simply by doing a part water change to minimize the plant from possible shock.