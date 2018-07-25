Midday Fix: Easy summer red wines and cheese to match – to celebrate National Wine & Cheese Day

Alan Beasey, Sommelier/Head Bartender

The Purple Pig

500 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

312-464-1-PIG (744)

http://thepurplepigchicago.com/

Find out more information about The Purple Pig’s Wine Enthusiast’s Best Wine Restaurants of 2018 award: https://www.winemag.com/100-best-restaurants-2018/

Alan’s 5 favorite summertime red wines and cheeses to pair with each:

All of these wines and cheeses are available at The Purple Pig seven days a week.

Most of the wines can be found at any of the Binny’s locations or at specialty wine shops like Red & White in Wicker Park. The best place to find the cheeses is Pastoral which has several locations around the city. Whole Foods also carries many of these wines and cheeses.

Wines:

2015 Guy Breton Morgon Vieilles Vignes ($35)

2016 Atance Bobal (approx. $20 or under)

2016 La Miraja Ruché di Castagnole Monferrato ($30)

2016 Matthiasson Family Vineyards Tendu (approx. $25 or under)

2015 Thymiopoulos Vineyards Young Vines Xinomavro: (approx. $20 or under)

Cheeses:

Ewenique : A fresh sheeps milk cheese with slight citrus hints from California.

Robiola Langhe : This is a cheese made from a blend of cow’s, sheep’s, and goat’s milk. It’s a softer cheese with that’s rich and zingy with hints of mushroom.

Cremeux di Citeaux : This is a triple creme cow’s milk cheese that’s rich and lush, and absolutely melts in your mouth.

Grayson : A washed rind cow’s milk cheese from Virginia, this cheese is slightly funky with grassy overtones and a rich, creamy paste.