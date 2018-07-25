Memorial dedicated to horrors of slavery, lynching pays homage to Chicago icon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- The National Memorial for Peace and Justice opened to the public in April in Montgomery, Ala. It is the first memorial of its kind, dedicated to the legacy of slavery, and more extensively, the racial terrorism of lynching.

Part of the memorial honors Ida B. Wells. The long-time Chicago resident was a teacher, journalist and activist who fought against racial injustice and documented the stories of those who were lynched.

WGN’s Joe Donlon recently took Wells’ great granddaughter Michelle Dusterto Montgomery to see the new memorial and walk through this painful era in U.S. history.