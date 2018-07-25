× Man and woman injured in fireworks incident on North Side

CHICAGO — A man and woman are hospitalized after being injured by fireworks on the city’s North Side.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of North Dover in the Sheridan Park neighborhood.

A 27-year-old woman suffered an injury to her eye and a 34-year-old man was treated after injuring his hand.

They are both in stable condition at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Police didn’t say exactly how it happened or what kind of fireworks were involved.