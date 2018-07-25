× Man, 19, injured by fallen debris from Wrigley Field scoreboard

CHICAGO — A man, 19, was injured when a piece of debris fell off a Wrigley Field scoreboard Tuesday night.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital around 9 p.m. Tuesday after police said debris fell from the scoreboard. It’s not clear what fell off, and police have not said whether he was outside the park or in the stands. His condition is unknown.

A non-criminal report was made.

The Chicago Cubs have not commented on the incident.

No further information was provided.