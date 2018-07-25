Lunchbreak: Lobster Roll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Leo Bariso of The Fishguy Market

The Fishguy Market (and the Cafe Wellfleet inside the market)

4423 N. Elston Ave., Chicago

773-283-8400

www.fishguy.com

Recipe:

Lobster roll

Ingredients:

6 oz. Lobster meat (chopped), from fresh cooked Live Maine Lobster*

Remove the tips of the Claw sections (bad texture and detracts from the otherwise, sweet firm meat of the rest of the Lobster)

* Cooking a 1.75 lb. lobster will yield the desired amount.

This can easily be stretched to 2 smaller rolls or multiple snack size sandwiches.

Mince a small amount of the following fresh herbs: Tarragon, Mint, Thyme, Parsley

1/2 tspn of combined minced herbs

1 tblspn of Hellman's Mayonnaise

The zest of 1/4 of a lemon

Combine and season as desired with salt and pepper.

We stuff the mixture to overflowing in a butter grilled flat sided hot dog bun.

We serve it along with Leo's famous Cole Slaw and Potato Chips.

You could serve on toasted bread of your choosing, and even serve in the form of a "Tea sandwich".