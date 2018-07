Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE, Ill. -- Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber surprised fans at an adult Down syndrome center on Tuesday.

The outfielder got a warm welcome and some cheers at the center, located at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Schwarber chatted with fans, signed autographs and took plenty of pictures.

Advocate Health's Adult Down Syndrome Center is a medical resource for teens and adults with Down syndrome, providing holistic care and educational support.

SURPRISE! @kschwarb12 and @ClarktheCub are here visiting our Adult Down Syndrome Center. pic.twitter.com/NvB04BIes8 — Advocate Health Care (@advocatehealth) July 24, 2018