× Girl, 5, in critical condition after pulled from wave pool in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — A 5-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was pulled from a wave pool in Merrillville.

The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. Monday at Deep River Waterpark.

Miccia Lee was pulled from the pool by a lifeguard and a bystander, and was given CPR, according to The Times of Northwest Indiana.

Girl in critical condition after she was pulled unresponsive from wave pool at Deep River Waterpark: https://t.co/2o8SdGvABW pic.twitter.com/axbNLnn29o — nwi.com (@nwi) July 24, 2018

She was taken to a hospital in Hobart, Indiana but was later transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she remains in critical condition.

The pool posts its safety rules on its website. It says when a child is in the water, an adult must be present. The park also offers free life vests.