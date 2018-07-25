Dennis Rodkin talks hottest suburbs to live in around Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dennis Rodkin visits WGN Morning News to discuss what Chicago suburbs are becoming the hottest places to live.

31 of 190 suburbs crack the list which is made up based on three positive things happening such as rising sales, median price, and the fact that the houses are selling faster.

Rodkin said this doesn't necessarily mean these are the trending suburbs to live in, but it represents where more people have been moving in the span of January to June of this year.

He references the suburbs as more cost-friendly, and it also comes as a surprise as some of the farther out south suburbs are even heating up unlike past years.

Dennis Rodkin

Crain's Chicago Business

@Dennis_Rodkin on Twitter

chicagobusiness.com