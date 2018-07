CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez has shared an adorable new picture of his newborn son with fans.

The photo was posted to Twitter Wednesday with the caption: “Theres a lot of reasons why I wanna wake up tomorrow…”

Theres a lot of reasons why i wanna wake up tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/EQ95xvZpMY — Javier Báez (@javy23baez) July 25, 2018

The Cubs star announced the birth of his baby boy with fiance Irmarie Márquez at the end of June.

Se los presento después! Baby Baez’s here! 🙏🏽 Gracias Mi Dios Por Otra De Tus Tantas Bendiciones!! pic.twitter.com/6yQWhfT6hQ — Javier Báez (@javy23baez) June 29, 2018

The baby’s name has not yet been announced.

Drafted by the Cubs in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft, Baez is in his fifth season at the major league level with the Cubs.