Child, 3, shot in Back of the Yards, officials say

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl was shot in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 900 block of West 48th Street around 2:45 p.m. Police said the two were shot when a man walked up to the male victim and began firing shots. The offender fled on foot and may have gotten into a black sedan that was waiting nearby, police said.

The child was shot in both legs and taken to Comers Children’s Hospital. Police said a man was shot in the foot and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The victims are both in stable condition. No one is in custody.

No further information was provided.