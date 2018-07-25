× Chicago Public Schools unveils $7.9 billion budget

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is presenting a $7.9 billion budget to the board of education Wednesday.

The spending plan for the 2018-2019 school year includes an increase of $111 million from the state of Illinois.

Some are concerned about the budget’s sustainability given the state’s financial crisis.

Some budget watchdogs are critical of the plan to borrow $750 million to pay for capital projects.

There’s also concern that the budget doesn’t include a staffing plan for special education.