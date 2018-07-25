× Chicago to pay $4M in death of motorcyclist who hit pothole

CHICAGO — The family of a motorcyclist who died after he hit a pothole and was thrown to the ground while riding through Chicago will receive $4 million from the city.

A city law department spokesman says the full City Council on Wednesday followed the recommendation of the council’s Finance Committee and approved the settlement with the family of 31-year-old Carlo Kintanar.

Kintanar of the Chicago suburb of Romeoville was killed in November 2010 when he was thrown from his motorcycle and struck by another vehicle.