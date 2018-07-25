Actor John David Washington discusses rising career, role in “BlacKkKlansman”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John David Washington may be the son of renowned actor Denzel Washington, but that isn't stopping him from shining under his own spotlight.

After already playing a key role in the HBO series "Ballers", where he stars as an NFL wide receiver, John David Washington changes roles in the film BlacKkKlansman.

He plays the character of Ron Stallworth, a police officer from Colorado who successfully infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan by becoming the head of the local chapter.

Washington credits his rising acting career to director Spike Lee for believing in him, and now their movie hits theaters everywhere Aug. 10.

http://www.focusfeatures.com/blackkklansman