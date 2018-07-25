30-mile stretch of WB Indiana Toll Road shut down due to 2 separate crashes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A 30-mile stretch of westbound Indiana Toll Road is closed due to two separate crashes.

In one crash, a semi traveling southbound on 421 went off the road and down the embankment onto the WB Toll Road where it hit a pick-up truck. A large amount of oil spilled onto the roadway. Clean-up is underway in the area.

UPDATE: There's now a 32 miles stretch of the WB Indiana Toll Rd CLOSED from South Bend (MM72) to Michigan City (421) due to 2 separate crashes (One at US-421 and one approaching SR-39) WB traffic diverted at South Bend (MM72). https://t.co/6D02AjvmoT — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 25, 2018

A second crash at Westbound MM 52.0 has stopped for all lanes.

Traffic is getting by in one lane from South Bend to Michigan City due to both crashes.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at South Bend (MM72).

Emergency vehicles are on site.