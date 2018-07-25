× 3 people carjacked on North Side, police say

CHICAGO — At least three people were carjacked in Lakeview, Roscoe Village and Uptown in the past week, police said.

The attacks happened about 2:15 p.m. July 19 in the 4200 block of North Kenmore Avenue; about 10:30 p.m. July 21 in the 1300 block of West Wellington Avenue; and about 7:15 p.m. July 22 in the 2200 block of West Melrose Street.

In each incident, police said, victims were sitting in parked cars when one or more carjackers approached the driver’s side door and forced the driver out of the vehicle. In at least one attack, police said, a carjacker displayed a silver semiautomatic gun. The cars were then stolen.

Witnesses said the carjackers arrived at the scene in a gray Toyota Camry on one occasion.

Authorities provided only a vague description of the carjackers.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8263.