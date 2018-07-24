The Alarm return to the spotlight, perform new song “Beautiful” at WGN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 80's rock band known as The Alarm visits WGN Morning News as they debut their new album "EQUALS".

The 11 song album released on June 29, and the band said it's a poignant reflection of the tough times Mike and his wife Jules have endured in recent years as they've both experienced fights with cancer.

The Alarm are back in action though, promoting EQUALS with a 27-date North American summer tour by playing new songs to reconnect with old and new fans.

Fans around Chicago can get their look at the band Friday, July 27 at Brauerhouse in Lombard.

The Alarm

Friday, July 27

Brauerhouse

1000 N. Rohlwing Rd.

Lombard

brauerhouse.com

thealarm.com

